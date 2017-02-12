WEATHER: Cold and cloudy with a chance of snow

Parts of Sussex could be in with a chance of snow after a grey and gloomy start this morning (Sunday, February 12).

Forecasters say they expect most of the South East to see rainy, sleety showers but this could fall as snow in some areas.

Skies are expected to clear later on, with a wet morning giving way to a drier and sunnier afternoon for many.

It is expected to stay dry overnight into Monday morning (February 13) with minimum temperatures remaining just above freezing.

Monday is expected to stay dry throughout the rest of the day although a strong easterly wind will keep temperatures low, particularly around the coast.

Tuesday is also likely to be cold and gusty but should see plenty of sunshine too.

Wind speeds should begin to drop by Wednesday, bringing in a milder but showery day.

