Volunteers wanted at Ford Prison

The team which monitors conditions at Ford Open Prison are seeking new volunteers.

Independent Monitoring Boards – IMBs – have members at Ford which visit the prison weekly.

Full training is given and they have the right to go anywhere in the jail, unaccompanied by staff and to speak to any prisoner or prison employee.

Board chair Geoffrey Archer said: ‘Many people drive south from Arundel, past the entrance to Ford prison, and wonder what it’s like inside.

“This is a chance to find out and to learn about the rehabilitation work that goes on there.

“The job of a prison monitor is interesting and varied. Members of our welcoming and enthusiastic team come from a wide variety of professional backgrounds.”

HMP Ford houses more than 500 men who are all in the last stage of their sentences.

Visit the IMB national website at www.imb.org.uk for full details, closing date is September 17.