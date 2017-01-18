Volunteers urgently needed to help Mind

The Mind charity shop in Bognor Regis is urgently seeking volunteers.

The charity relies on the generosity of the community to keep the shop going and help is needed with tasks such as sorting, steaming, pricing, handling sales and customer service.

Residents have been urged to make volunteering one of their new year resolutions and sign up to help in the Wallace Parade shop.

Chris Nash, regional manager, said: “Volunteering at the Mind shop in Bognor Regis is a great way to give something back to the local community and it also provides a chance to develop new skills or build work experience, and can even support you in obtaining an NVQ.

“Our volunteers need no prior experience and we just ask for a commitment of two to three hours per week.”

Shops provide a vital source of income for Mind and its army of more than 1,800 volunteers across the country who give up their valuable time to help the stores run smoothly.

Volunteering is not the only way to support the Mind shop. Donating unwanted Christmas presents can be as good as making cash donations, as each bag of donations is worth about £30 to the charity, and good-quality items can be worth even more.

Items such as clothes, shoes, books and accessories are always welcome and help to raise money for Mind, a charity which exists to make sure anyone with a mental health problem has somewhere to turn to for advice and support.

Proceeds from all donations will help people in the community and fund the charity’s work such as the Mind Infoline, information and advice services, as well as the campaigning Mind does to secure a better deal for the one in four people who experience a mental health problem every year.

To register your interest in volunteering at the Mind shop, or find out more about donating, visit the website www.mind.org.uk/mindshops or pop in to the shop at Unit 1, 27 Sudley Road, Bognor Regis.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk

2 – Like our Facebook pages at Bognor Regis Observer Facebook

3 – Follow us on Twitter at @BogObserver

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Regis Observer – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.