Villagers tackle speeding head on

Boxgrove residents are taking matters into their own hands to stop what they say is persistent speeding through their village.

The Boxgrove and Halnaker Traffic Calming Group say up to 40 per cent of traffic entering Boxgrove is over the speed limit.

“Speeds of 55mph in a 30mph limit have been recorded outside the village shop,” Jim Mcdonald, from the group, said. “Road risk is most affected by speed. Just by slowing down a little, we can create safer, healthier places to be.”

To coincide with the The World Health Organisation’s Global Road Safety Week, residents held a Slow Down Day in the village on Monday, where fluorescent signs and stickers were put up everywhere and a week-long tidy up of the village began.

The group believes ‘20’s Plenty’ and wants a permanent 20mph limit for the whole village.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.