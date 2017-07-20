Village fete will display classic cars

Have your say

‘Time travellers’ are set to descend on Middleton this Sunday as more than 70 veteran, vintage and classic cars will be displayed as part of the village’s annual summer fete.

Visitors can see what travelling was like at the start of the First World War, through the 1920s and 30s to the early naughties.The show will represent motoring history from 1914 to 1999, including some vehicles which were supplied decades ago by local garages whose names have long since disappeared.

The fete starts at 12.30pm on Shrubb’s Field, Elmer Road, Middleton-on-Sea.

The popular dog show will open the event and and runs at various times throughout the afternoon. There will also be a wide selection of stalls, raffles, tombolas, bouncy castles and other entertainments.

Car booters will be well represented and craft stalls will fill the village hall.

To keep everyone well refreshed, the scouts’ hall assumes the role of tearoom, whilst a BBQ and beer tent offer alternative choices.

This year’s fete beneficiary is Chestnut Tree House, the hospice which provides specialist care to life-limited children in Sussex and South East Hampshire.

For general enquiries about the fete or to book a stall, ring 01243 583298 or 01243 584254 ,and for enquiries about the classic cars, ring 07949 745442.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.