VIDEO: International Clown Festival 2017

Even the sunshine put its hat on for the return of the International Clown Festival to Bognor Regis.

The three day event saw workshops, events and shows held across the town from Friday to Sunday.

It culminated yesterday with the parade and picnic in Hotham Park, where Neil Cooper captured this video and images.

For full coverage see Thursday’s Bognor Regis Observer.

The International Clown Festival, Hotham Park 2017. Pic: Neil Cooper