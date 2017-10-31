VIDEO: Hotham Park Hallowe’en party proves a ‘brilliant’ treat

The weird and the wonderful were on display at Hotham Park on Saturday as the town gathered to celebrate Hallowe’en.

Town mayor Phil Woodall said: “It was brillant. “Nice and warm and the kids were excited – they all came dressed up, which was good.”

Highlights included the ever-popular fancy dress competition, pottery and face painting workshops led by Jim Ranson from TV show The Great Pottery Throw Down and the judging of Bognor in Bloom’s pumpkin competition.

Thanks to Neil Cooper for capturing this video.

For more images and coverage from the day pick up this week’s Bognor Regis Observer.

ks171122-9 Bog Rox Halloween phot kate One of the busy stalls..ks171122-9 SUS-171029-173809008

ks171122-1 Bog Rox Halloween phot kate Winners of the pumpkin competition.ks171122-1 SUS-171029-173617008