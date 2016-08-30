VIDEO: Firefighters extinguish van blaze in Felpham

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A ‘well alight’ van fire in Felpham has been tackled by firefighters.

A crew from Bognor were called out at 8.23am after reports of a vehicle ‘well alight’ in Flansham Lane, a fire spokesperson said.

They added that two breathing apparatus and one hose reel were used to put out the blaze.

Fire crews left the scene at approximately 8.55am after the incident was handed over to police for recovery.

The vehicle was 50 per cent damaged by the accidental ignition, fire services added.

The A259 Upper Bognor Road has been closed off because of the incident between the Upper Bognor Road junction and the Downview Road junction, according to travel reports.