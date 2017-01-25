VIDEO: experience a 360 video at Goodwood Revival

For the first time ever, there’s the chance to step into the shoes of the drivers at the world-renowned Goodwood Revival to experience the thrills and spills first hand.
Although the Revival famously takes a fond look back in time, 21st Century technology was used at last year’s event so you can experience sweeps and curves of the classic circuit from the comfort of your computer, smartphone or tablet.
