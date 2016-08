Bognor Regis shone as the Illuminations Gala once again returned to the town this weekend.

A night time procession was a particular highlight, weaving its way from West Park to the pier ahead of the grand finale fireworks, led by the Horndean Marching Band.

The event, sponsored by the town council, is in aid of Bognor Regis Seafront Lights and all profits going towards maintaining and improving nearly three miles of summer illuminations.

Neil Cooper kindly sent us the following footage.