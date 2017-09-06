‘Vandalism’ sees closure of Hotham Park forest school space

Arun Parks and Greenspaces has urged people to be vigilant to ‘anti-social behaviour’ after another ‘vandalism’ incident.

Taking to social media today, the group shared images showing the classroom area in Hotham Park’s Discovery Garden had been subject to graffiti and damage.

It stated it will mean the RP Forest School Tots now ‘won’t be able to enjoy their outdoor classroom as intended’.

The post added: “Please, if when visiting the park you notice anti social behaviour like this then contact the police on 999. This behaviour is unacceptable and deters very much from the positive contribution the community makes to Hotham Park.”

This story will be updated as more is known.

