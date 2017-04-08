UPDATED: Motorcyclist taken to hospital with ‘serious injury’ after colliding with car

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital and is being treated for a ‘serious injury’ after colliding with a car in Binderton, Chichester.

A police spokesman confirmed the car and motorcyclist collided outside Preston Farm on the A286, between Mid Lavant and Westdene, before 2pm today (April 8).

He said: “Officers are still the scene, the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with a serious injury.

“An air ambulance also attended the scene.”

