UPDATED: Motorcyclist dies following accident on A272

A motorcyclist has died following an accident on the A272 between Wisborough Green and Petworth, police said.

Emergency services were called to the accident at 7.20am this morning (April 9).

The accident reportedly happened between Fittleworth Road and Kingspit Lane. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A Sussex police spokesman confirmed the motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash.

He said: “The fatal accident is now a police investigation. If anyone witnessed the accident or has any information please contact the police on 101 and quote Op Cassidy.”

The accident reportedly happened between Fittleworth Road in Wisborough Green and Kingspit Lane in Petworth.

The A272 has now been reopened both ways, police confirmed.

