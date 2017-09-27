UPDATE: Witness appeal after serious collision in Lagness

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and a pedestrian yesterday, which left a 19-year-old Bognor Regis man with ‘serious head injuries’.

The collision took place on the B2166 Lower Bognor Road at Lagness, near Chichester, at around 3.10pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 26).

The pedestrian, a 19-year-old man from Bognor Regis, was flown to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance with serious head injuries, police said.

The motorist, a 64-year-old man from Bognor Regis, driving a grey Citroen C5, was unhurt, police confirmed.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting Operation Bargate.