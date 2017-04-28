UPDATE: Signalling problem causing rail delays between Horsham and Barnham

Rail passengers are facing delays and disruption this morning (Friday April 28) due to a signalling fault.

Southern say that services between Horsham and Barnham are subject to delay and alteration owing to the problem between the two stations, reportedly in the Billingshurst area.

This is having a knock-on effect to the services which run in the opposite direction.

Southern add that Network Rail, who own and maintain the signalling and track, are at the scene inspecting the signalling equipment.

Services are unable to run from Horsham in the direction of Barnham.

Services which normally operate between Horsham and Barnham after Three Bridges may be diverted via Hove and Worthing towards Barnham.

Southern say they are arranging replacement buses for the route between Horsham and Barnham.

Once in place replacement bus services will be unable to serve Christ’s Hospital station as a result of narrow roads close to the station.

Customers at Christ’s Hospital should change at Horsham for a rail replacement bus service towards Barnham.