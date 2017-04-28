UPDATE: Permission granted for restaurant at The Works premises, Bognor

Planning permission has been granted for a change of use application to turn The Works, 25 London Road, into a restaurant.

The application (BR/90/17/PL) regarding the site details that it is currently leased to The Works Stores Ltd and that, ‘should The Works vacate at the end of their current lease, the landlord wishes to be able to market the lease to a wider range of potential tenants’.

It states the plans are ‘in principle only at this stage’ and explains should it be up for ‘re-letting’ it would enable the premises to be marketed ‘to both potential retail operators and potential restaurant operators alike’.

A schematic layout has been prepared by Le Sage-Associates ‘to demonstrate that only relatively simple alterations would be required to convert the whole of the property into a restaurant or coffee shop’.

The decision was published in the planning list dated June 30.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it