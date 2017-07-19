Update on plans for 90 homes in Bersted

A public exhibition yesterday offered residents and councillors the chance to view proposals for 90 homes in North Bersted.

The event, hosted at Bersted Jubilee Hall by Linden Homes, comes as the company is bringing forward a reserved matters application for land west of New Barn Lane.

Linden Homes scheme layout details for North Bersted proposals

In February 2016, Arun District Council granted outline planning permission for 90 new homes on the site following an application by Landform Estates – which was followed by a successful application for amended access in May 2017.

In a statement the Liden Homes said: “With the principle of residential development established, Linden Homes is now bringing forward a reserved matters application, which will seek to agree matters of detail, such as the layout and design of the homes.”

Speaking after the event Robin Pearmain, Linden Homes’ senior planning manager, said it ‘provided an important opportunity’ for the team to explain the plans and guide people through the proposals which covered aspects including scheme layout and property design (both pictured).

He added: “Our reserved matters proposals will deliver a high-quality, sympathetic development with a range of house types to meet local needs. Linden Homes will also be making significant financial contributions towards local schools, libraries and other services in the area as agreed under the outline planning permission.”

The ‘house types’ included range from one and two bed apartments to bungalows and four bedroom houses.

Mr Pearmain also expressed his thanks to Bersted Parish Council for helping to arrange the event.

