UPDATE: ‘Missing’ Bognor crossing is back in action

Residents have raised concerns over the ‘missing’ pedestrian crossing on Chichester Road, Bognor Regis near Merrion Avenue and Westloats Lane.

David Williams, from North Bersted, said: “My grandson goes to school that way. We thought they were just turned off but my daughter came in and said they are gone, they are all Tarmacked over.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council has confirmed it is temporary measure citing ‘safety reasons’.

They said: “We would like to reassure residents that this crossing has only been temporarily removed as it was damaged in a road traffic accident at the beginning of February. This is for safety reasons.”

Having originally stated work on the replacement would commence on Monday, the council then brought this forward to today (February 10).

Mr Williams added that it had still been a long time for such a well-used crossing.

He said: “I would have thought they would have put a sign up or temporary lights.

“So many children cross that road and there is still a lot of traffic going on there. I hate to think about what could happen, a child could get knocked down.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.