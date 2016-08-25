UPDATE: Man ‘drowns’ in sea

The ambulance service confirmed that yesterday’s medical incident was a man who drowned.

As previously reported, emergency services and the air ambulance helicopter were spotted at King George V Playing Field in Bognor Regis yesterday evening.

And now Richard Airey, spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service, has confirmed that it was ‘a drowning incident which proved fatal’.

He said that they were called at 4.15pm to Sea Drive in Bognor Regis in response to reports that a man in his eighties had got into difficulty and had become unwell in the sea.

He was pulled from the sea by members of the public before the ambulance service arrived, he added, and resuscitation attempts were made by a doctor who was among bystanders.

They sent one ambulance and four cars to the scene, and the air ambulance was also dispatched, which landed at King George V Playing Field.

He said: “Sadly, despite the best efforts of everyone at the scene, the man was pronouned dead at the scene.”

Sussex Police also issued a statement, which said: “At about 4.28pm on Wednesday (25 August), police were called to assist paramedics after a man became unwell swimming in the sea close to Sea Drive, Bognor Regis.

“The air ambulance landed at King George V Playing Field to provide medical assistance, however despite their best efforts the man, believed to be in his eighties, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed.”

