UPDATE: Man charged over two Bognor burglaries

A man wanted in connection with two burglaries in Bognor has been arrested and charged, police have confirmed.

Police issued an appeal for the whereabouts of Collin Ellinor after a quantity of cash and jewellery was stolen from a property in Horsemere Green Lane on July 20.

The 55-year-old, who is unemployed and of no fixed address, was arrested in Bognor Regis yesterday, a spokesman confirmed, following intelligence and sightings from members of the public.

They added he was charged with the burglary in Climping and with attempted burglary with intent to steal in connection with an incident in North Bersted Street, Bognor Regis, on Monday.

Ellinor was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court today, police said.

