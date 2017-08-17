UPDATE: Man arrested in connection with A259 crash

Have your say

Police have confirmed a 27-year-old local man has been arrested in connection with a collision on the A259 this morning.

In a statement, police said the arrest was ‘on suspicion of failing to report a road accident’.

It follows a collision between two 4x4 vehicles on the A259 at North Bersted, Bognor Regis, during the early hours of Thursday (17 August).

They added: “The man presented himself at Chichester police station shortly before 10am and is currently in custody while enquiries into the incident continue.

“Witnesses or anyone with other information likely to be of help to officers are still urged to come forward, quoting Operation Yield.”

