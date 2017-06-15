UPDATE: French bistro set for former SeaFish venue

A licence application could see the Aldwick restaurant and venue formerly known as SeaFish reopen.

Notice has been given that Mr Michael John Newton-Young has submitted plans for 49 Aldwick Road, which closed in November last year after the owners at the time were found to be in breach of its licence.

New leaseholder Mr Newton-Young said his vision is for a ‘little French bistro’ which would initially open on Friday and Saturday evenings and extend to meet demand.

He is no stranger to running such establishments in the town having had The Coffee Corner, opposite the pier, for ‘about a year’.

Mr Newton-Young said: “I had to walk away from it as the people I was in business with had different plans for it.

“This [Aldwick Road] is my chance to do my own thing on my own.

“It is a lifestyle thing for me. I do this for fun and while it is how I make a living, it is more of a passion than anything else.

“My father has been there painting and said there have been a lot of people who have been asking about the plans.

“I had a good following at The Coffee Corner so hopefully we will see that come here.”

Mr Newton-Young said the plan is to open on July 6.

If approved the new application would allow the sale of alcohol between the hours of noon and 10pm Monday to Sunday.

The notice states it is open to representation from interested parties and responsible authorities made between May 24 and Tuesday (June 20).

Representations can be made in writing to Licensing Team, Environmental Health, Arun District Council, Arun Civic Centre, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, NB17 5LF.

