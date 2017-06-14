UPDATE: Convicted robber arrested in Bognor

Police have thanked the public for their assistance in tracing a man wanted for burglary and recall to prison.

In a statement released on Wednesday they appealed for information about the whereabouts of Terrance Winter, a 44-year-old, of no fixed address.

It added: “He is also wanted on recall to prison, having allegedly committed a further offence and displayed poor behaviour on release.

“He was originally jailed for robbery in July 2014, and sentenced to four years and three months.”

Posting on Twitter today, Sussex Police Winter had been arrested in Bognor Regis just 24 hours after the appeal was issued.

It confirmed Winter ‘was arrested in Bognor Regis at about 8am on Thursday (15 June). He is currently assisting police with enquiries and will be recalled to prison in due course’.