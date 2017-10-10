UPDATE: Aimee too poorly for special prom

Organisers have announced Saturday’s extra-special prom for an eight year old with cancer has had to be cancelled.

The event was to be held at Bishop Tufnell Junior’s for Aimee Marshall, who was diagnosed in February with the aggressive tumours anaplastic ependymoma.

Aimee Marshall, from Felpham. Pic: Contributed

However organisers Sophie Jackson and Asheena Whiting have announced today that Aimee is ‘extremely poorly’ inhospital.

They added: “We know it would of been an amazing afternoon and Aimee will be gutted that she’s unable to attend. As you can imagine this is an extremely tough time for everyone who is close to Aimee and her family.”

The prom was part of the bid to make these next few months count and the organisers are two mums whose children have grown up with Aimee.

They had launched a special appeal to get Aimee’s favourite music art involved.

“We are especially trying to get Little Mix to come. We know they are on tour and in Leeds that evening but they are superstars so they can make anything happen,” said Sophie, speaking to the Observer earlier this week.

“Even a message from them would make her life, I know it would – she was unable to go to the last tour as she was having treatment.”

Sophie said the support for Aimee and her family, including more than £10,000 in donations, is overwhelming.

“It is staggering how the community has come together,” she said.

Email sophiejackson195@yahoo.com to help or see www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/eric-marshall