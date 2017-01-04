UPDATE: A27 lane still closed due to bus fire

Firefighters were called out following reports of a double decker bus ‘well alight’ on the A27 between Fontwell and Tangmere earlier today.

Fire crews from Chichester and Bognor attended the scene where there was ‘smoke issuing from the bus’.

A fire spokesperson said there are ‘no persons on the bus and no injuries reported’, which the fire service later confirmed.

The incident led to the closure of one lane westbound between the A285 junction and Portfield roundabout.

The final fire crew left the scene at 4.45pm but Highways England confirmed recovery teams were still at the scene at 6.50pm.