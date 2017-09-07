'Unrest' sparks plans for Rocks fans' Q&A session with boss

Bognor boss Jack Pearce has arranged a fans' forum to give supporters a chance to quiz him over concenrs some have over the direction in which the club is going.

It will be held at the club's Seasons clubhouse at 11am on Sunday and the club are encouraing any fans with questions to turn out.

Bognor had a great start to life in National League South but have taken only two points from the past five games amid worries over whether Pearce - who was team manager from 1976 to 2007 but has not run the team for the past decade - is the right to be team boss.

He has stepped in following an unsuccessful search for a replacement for Jamie Howell, who quit for Eastbourne Borough at the end of last season.

A statement put out by the club said: 'It has become apparent that there is a certain amount of unrest among our supporters regarding the playing side of the cClub. Jack does not come on to any of our media sites, but he is aware about the comments and discontent expressed on here by you the fan base of the club.

'He has therefore agreed to hold an open forum for all supporters of the club so that they can air their views and worries that seem to abound at present. This will be held in Seasons this Sunday at 11.00 am.

'He will answer all questions related to your concerns and stresses that you can remain anonymous with regard to any postings on here. This is your chance to have your say, use it.'