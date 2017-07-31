Two rescues in three days from Bognor lift

Have your say

West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed it has been called twice in three days to rescue people stuck in a lift at a sheltered housing block in Bognor Regis.

A spokesman said the first incident at The Hamlet, Laburnum Grove, on Saturday saw three people and a dog stuck at 10.46am.

Two pumps from Bognor attended with release recorded at 11.15am.

At 1.53pm today crews were called to rescue one person stuck in the lift, again two pumps attended and the indivdual was released at 2.05pm.

The spokesman confirmed the lift has been isolated and Arun District Council, which reportedly owns the site, has been requested to attend the site.

The council has been contacted for a statement regarding the incidents and this story will be updated accordingly.

