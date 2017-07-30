Twinning coffee morning success

Have your say

One of the most popular events on the social calendar of Bognor Regis Twinning Association is the annual coffee morning.

Host Alison Merriman welcomed members and invited guests, including Bognor Regis MP Nick Gibb.

Bognor Regis MP Nick Gibb joins in a game of boules. Pictures: James Clevett

There were garden games, held between showers, and fittingly, the most popular was the French game of boules.

A raffle and lucky dip were held to boost association funds.

Some members had just returned from a visit to Weil-am- Rhine, one of the two German twin towns.

Situated in the south-west corner of the country, this town borders Switzerland to the south and France to the west, on the other side of the River Rhine.

During the visit, there was a meet-up with members of the other German twin town, Trebbin, which is close to Berlin.

Bognor’s other twin town is the French town of St Maur-de Fosses, situated close to Paris.

German visits take place on a yearly basis, each town being hosts alternatively, while exchange visits to France take place on a separate basis.

Various other social events are held throughout the year, money raised from these help to pay for events when members of from the twin towns visit Bognor Regis

For more information about the association, contact membership secretary Alison Merriman on 01243 582808.