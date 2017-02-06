Tributes paid to ‘asset’ of Radio Bognor

People have taken to social media to pay their respects to former Chichester resident and radio man Howard Philpott after his death on Sunday (February 5).

He died at the age of 63 after a short battle with cancer.

A former resident of Chichester, Mr Philpott helped set up Radio Bognor whilst he took a break from the BBC.

A number of former Radio Bognor members haven taken to Facebook to remember an ‘asset’ of the radio station.

Michelle Hibbert said: “Very sad to hear about Howard, He was a great guy and a complete asset of course to Radio Bognor. He did the commentary for Radio Bognor the movie.

“We worked together not only when the station was up and running under an R.S.L. but for a few years before along with Jim Brooks and the rest of the committee campaigning for a Radio licence for this area.”

Mr Philpott began working for the BBC in 1975 before going on to work for Radio 4.

Toby Vennard said: “Oh dear, really nice bloke, saw him not many years ago again in Chichester. Always enjoyed listening to him doing different accents especially cockney style ones because he had a very British BBC accent normally.”

Graham Partin added: “Such a nice and very professional person. A voice and style perfect for BBC. Good memories, RIP Howard.”

