Travellers move onto university field in Bognor

Sussex Police has confirmed it attended a field in Bognor this morning following reports a group of travellers had moved in.

A spokesman said the call came in at 11.45am relating and officers were sent to the University Football Field in Hook Lane, Bognor.

They added liaisons with the site owners are ongoing.

This story will be updated when more is known.

