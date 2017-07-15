TRAVEL NEWS: Two people die in M25 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two people died in a collision on the M25 earlier this morning.

Officers were called to the M25 junction 12 (anticlockwise) at around 3am where a black people carrier and a HGV had collided, said Surrey Police.

Sadly both the driver and passenger of the people carrier died in the collision. Their next of kin have been informed.

A third vehicle was also involved. The occupants of that vehicle, and the HGV, were uninjured.

The anticlockwise M25 was closed between J13 and J12 while Surrey Police and Highways England worked with the other emergency services to recover the vehicles involved and carry out investigation work. F

ollowing a partial opening, the motorway was fully reopened at around 10.15am, say police.

A spokesperson said: “We thank the public for their patience while we carried out this complex work.”

Anyone who saw the collision, or may have dashcam footage of what happened, is asked to contact the Surrey Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01483 639922, quoting reference 45170076563.