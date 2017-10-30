WATCH: RNLI rescue to feature on BBC’s Saving Lives at Sea

A dramatic rescue in the Solent is to be featured on a hit television programme.

Episode 12 of Saving Lives at Sea (BBC2, 8pm tomorrow) will show RNLI volunteers Brittany Jones and Kim Dugan giving emergency first aid to a man hit by a propeller after a sailing dinghy capsized.

A bodycam image of the rescue

The man in his 40s was taken to hospital after a day out sailing turned to disaster at the mouth of Langstone Harbour in June.

He was among a group of adults in vintage dinghies enjoying a sailing trip out of Chichester when a sudden gust capsized one of the vessels.

Its occupants were unable to right it and friends trying to assist from a second dinghy also capsized, leaving all four people in the water, swimming against a fast outgoing tide.

Both Portsmouth RNLI lifeboats were launched when the alarm was raised with Solent Coastguard.

Brittany Jones

Seeing them drifting out into the Solent, the occupants of a passing cruiser attempted to assist but inadvertently injured one of capsized sailors when his leg went under the rear swim deck and was hit by the spinning propeller.

Brittany and Kim boarded the motor vessel and assessed him before dressing the wound and transferring him to the RNLI’s Atlantic 85 Lifeboat to be rushed back to shore and a waiting ambulance.

A bodycam worn by Brittany captured key moments of the drama.

Both volunteers are based at Portsmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station which last year was the fifth busiest lifeboat station in the UK with 111 service launches, rescuing 125 people and saving 35 lives.

Kim Dugan

Training sessions are held on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings at the lifeboat station on Ferry Road, Eastney, and all visitors are welcome.