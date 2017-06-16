UPDATE: Woman airlifted to hospital after collision in Amberley

A woman has been taken to hospital via air ambulance with ‘life-changing’ injuries after a collision involving a lorry and a car in Amberley, according to police.

The 86-year-old car driver from Bognor Regis was cut free by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service following calls to the incident on the B2139, near to the museum, at around 11.30am.

The road was closed in both directions between Rackham Street and Whiteways Roundabout while the scene was investigated, police have confirmed.

Police said the woman, who was driving a grey Peugeot 208, was airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with life-changing but not life-threatening injuries and no other injuries have been reported.

A spokesman for the fire service said two fire crews arrived within ten minutes from Storrington and Arundel, with a heavy rescue unit called in from Worthing.

Crews have remained on scene to make the scene safe.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Barnden.

