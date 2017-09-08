UPDATE: Person taken to hospital after A259 collision

A person has been taken to hospital following this morning’s collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “Can confirm ambulance crews, including a critical care paramedic, have attended the scene following reports of an RTC (road traffic collision) on the A259 at Colworth at approximately 8.30am today (Friday, September 8).

“One person was assessed and treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.”

The condition of the person injured was not given.

Police closed the road but it has now reopened.

