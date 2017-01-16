UPDATE: Emergency services attend ‘severe’ lorry crash

Emergency services are at the scene of the ‘severe’ lorry crash on the A27 near Emsworth.

A truck travelling west collided with the central reservation at 4.15pm and ended up on the eastbound carriageway, Sussex Police has said.

No other vehicles were involved.

The incident has closed the A27 between Chichester and Emsworth, according to reports.

Travel information indicates that there is ‘slow traffic’ from the Emsworth junction to the Fishbourne roundabout and there is congestion up to the A3(M) junction.

Drivers are advised to avoid the route.

More to follow.