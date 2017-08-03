UPDATE: A259 near Shripney reopens after crash

A crash near Halfords closed the A259 Rowan Way in both directions close to the A29 roundabout.

Police are said to have closed the road but it reportedly reopened around 2pm, Thursday, August 3.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.bognor.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BognorRegisObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @BogObserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Bognor Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.