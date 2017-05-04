TRAVEL UPDATE: A259 Bognor Road clear after collision

The A259 Bognor Road has reopened after a collision involving two vehicles, according to police.

Emergency services were called to the incident involving a Vauxhall Corsa and an Audi A3 at 12.14pm today, police confirmed.

Police said the drivers suffered minor injuries and have been taken to St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester.

Travel reports indicated the collision was near to the garden centre, with the road blocked westbound between B2144 Drayton Lane and the A27 Chichester Bypass.

Traffic is now returning to normal.

