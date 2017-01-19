TRAVEL: Train services via Barnham disrupted ‘due to signalling fault’

Train services between Chichester and Barnham remain disrupted due to a signalling fault.

Replacement buses had been ordered to cover the route following the fault, which led to multiple cancellations up to 5.30pm.

The next services to Southampton, Littlehampton and Brighton are now running, but have been delayed, according to live departure boards.

Check your journey before you travel at nationalrail.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.