TRAFFIC: Accident involving multiple vehicles in A27 Fontwell

An accident involving multiple vehicles has occurred on A27 Arundel Road Westbound in Fontwell, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene westbound just past the Fontwell roundabout at 7.18am today, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Up to six vehicles are reported to have been involved, but all are driveable and there is thought to be only one minor injury, the spokesperson said.

There is heavy traffic and one lane is blocked, between Fontwell services roundabout and Fontwell Park Racecourse.

