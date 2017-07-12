No direct trains from Chichester to London ‘indefinitely’

There will be no direct trains from Chichester to any London stations after 6am each day for the foreseeable future, Southern has confirmed.

It is part of the amended timetable Southern currently has in place due to ASLEF’s ban on drivers working overtime hours, which has no scheduled end.

A public demonstration of anger at Brighton Station. Eddie Mitchell

Rail users reported their shock at being told by staff at Chichester station there would be no direct trains to London stations ‘indefinitely’.

A spokesman from GTR, which runs Southern, said: “I confirm that, apart from the first two trains of the day (5.12am and 5.33am) we have had to withdraw direct services from Chichester to London (Victoria) among amendments to our timetable as a result of ASLEF’s driver overtime ban.”

It means passengers will mostly have to change at Barnham to travel to stations up to London such as Arundel, Pulborough and Horsham, increasing their journey times significantly.

Rail users have now suffered more than a year of disruption over disputes between unions the RMT and ASLEF over changes to the role of the traditional guard, which will see driver-only trains on Southern services.

Southern has been locked in bitter disputes with ASLEF and the RMT for months

Since Aslef announced its ban on overtime hours from June, Southern has dropped a number of its services from its timetable with trains also cancelled at short notice.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.