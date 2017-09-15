Next week’s A27 closures announced

Next week’s A27 road closures have been announced by Highways England.

Resurfacing work will see a full westbound closure of the Chichester stretch between Portfield and Fishbourne roundabouts from Monday, September 18 for three nights between 8pm and 6am.

On Thursday, September 21, there will a full closure in both directions for two nights between 8pm and 6am.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place westbound via the A285, Spitalfield Lane, A286 and the A259, highways said. The same diversion reversed will be in place for eastbound traffic.

Work is scheduled to be complete by mid October.

It follows similar works to the bypass this week.

There will be further closes around Stockbridge when the footbridge is replaced next month.

