Man dies in A27 lorry collision

A man has died after a lorry collided with the central reservation of the A27, according to police.

Tha accident is believed to have occured at around 4.30pm, blocking the A27 between the Fishbourne roundabout in Chichester and the Emsworth junction in Emsworth in both directions.

According to Sussex Police, a heavy goods vehicle travelling westbound had collided with the central reservation and ended up in the eastbound carriageway.

Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved, but that a man had died at the scene and his next of kin would be informed.

Emergency services are still at the scene and police are carrying out an investigation while the road remains closed.

Commuters have taken to social media to express their sadness, with one man saying: “Will no longer moan now they have reported that someone has lost their life and won’t be going home tonight :-(“.

One man has died after a lorry crashed through the central reservation of the A27, police said. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Highways England said previously that the route would not be cleared until at least 3am, but recently added that the cleanup operation was underway and it was ‘hoping to get lanes open soon’.

Drivers are advised to avoid the A27, and a diversion is in place via the A259.

