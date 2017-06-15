Highways looking at bringing forward A27 repairs

The damaged stretch of A27 west of Chichester is ‘not considered dangerous’ by Highways England – but it has promised to look at repairs earlier than the three-year time limit.

Peter Phillips, Highways England route manager for the A27 said: “We are keeping a close eye on the condition of the A27 and would like to reassure Observer readers that, although the worn out sections of tarmac may be unsightly, the dips are very shallow and we do not consider them dangerous.

“We are inspecting the road surface weekly and any will repair defects that pose a safety risk within 24 hours.

“We have plans to resurface the affected section of the A27 within three years and we’re actively looking at whether we can bring this forward.”

The Highways response follows the Observer last week relaunching its Time to Fill campaign and calling on the roads authority to resurface the A27 between Chichester and Emsworth as a matter of urgency.

In 2015, when the campaign was first launched, Highways resurfaced both carriageways of the badly potted road from Havant to the Emsworth turning.

It did not repair the stretch nearer Chichester which has since deteriorated badly, which motorists have said is causing drivers to swerve dangerously to avoid it, prompting the Observer into action

In a letter, Fishbourne resident Sarina Masson called on Highways to also do something about the ridges or loose metal plates going east of the A27 just west of the radio mast at Fishbourne.

She said: “These ridges or metal plates in the road are causing a lot of noise pollution.

“It is not actually the noise of the cars that is disturbing it is the patched up panels/ridges that sound like something heavy being dragged when cars go over it.”

The Time to Fill campaign is backed by Louise Goldsmith, county council leader, and Tony Dignum, district council leader.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.