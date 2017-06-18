Heavy traffic on A259 after collision

Heavy traffic has been reported along the A259 near Angmering following a road traffic collision.

Sussex Police said they were called to the scene at 10am.

A spokesman said: “Two cars were involved in a low speed road traffic collision.

“There were no injuries to report but there was a delay while the drivers exchanged details before going on their way.

“We attended the scene and left at 10.50am.” Traffic delays have been reported in the surrounding area and motorists have been advised to leave extra time for journeys.