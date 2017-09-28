Giant tower built to show bypass impact on Binsted

Binsted residents have built a giant tower to demonstrate the scale of a bypass that could be built near their village.

Hundreds of people are expected to join a huge countryside march to demonstrate the environmental impact Option 5A for an A27 bypass.

The march will follow the route of Option 5A through woodlands on the edge of the South Downs.

Walkers will then stop at a seven-metre tall tower which has been constructed to demonstrate the scale of a planned flyover.

Emma Tristram, secretary of the Arundel Bypass Neighbourhood Committee (ABNC), said: “The [Highways England] exhibition and brochure give no idea that there is a village here.

“And they have made several glaring errors in their material, which might lead people who don’t know the area to vote for the Binsted route.”

“It gives no idea of the wonderful place and community that would have its heart ripped out by Option 5A.”

A petition against the proposal has now reached 2,200 signatures and is growing fast.

Binsted resident Bill Treves said: “We have presented it this week to the South Downs National Park Authority, Arun District Council, West Sussex County Council and Nick Herbert MP.

“They need to know all these people care that Option 5A would ruin Binsted’s peaceful beauty and wreck its community.”

Those wanting to take part in the walk should meet at Flint Barn in Binsted at 1pm on Sunday, October 8.