Crash closes Lagness Road

The B2166 Lagness Road is currently closed after a collision, police said.

Chichester Police said the crash involved one vehicle, adding that the road is closed between the Royal Oak pub and The Walnut Tree.

At 11.07am Chichester Police added it is likely to be shut for the next hour.

On Tuesday an accident nearby in Lagness on the B2166 Lower Bognor Road saw a 19-year-old Bognor Regis man flown to hospital with ‘serious head injuries’.

More to follow.

