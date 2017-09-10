COUNTY NEWS: Two dead after two vehicle collision

Two people have died after the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle late on Saturday night (September 9), police said.

A police spokesman said: “Just before 11.30pm on Saturday (September 9) a Mini Countryman travelling north and a Ford Ranger travelling south collided on the A267 at the junction with Meres Road, just north of Cross-In-Hand, near Heathfield, East Sussex.

Two people have died in a road traffic collision near Heathfield. Picture: Dan Jessup

“The 55-year-old man driving the Ford and the 48-year-old woman who was his passenger, both from Heathfield, died at the scene.

“The Mini driver, an 18--year-old man from Heathfield, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

“His passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Newick, was treated at the same hospital for minor injuries.”

Sergeant Huw Watts of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said: “Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact us via collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Edenberry.

“If anyone has any dash cam footage or CCTV relating to this incident, we would be particularly interested to hear from them. We are seeking all witnesses to the collision and any incidents leading up to it, especially the driver of a minibus seen near the area after the collision occurred.”

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene.

A spokesman said: “At 11.37pm on September 9, 2017, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service we were called to A267 near Cross in Hand.

“We sent two fire engines and an officer to the scene, with further crews sent during the incident.

“Police were also called to the scene.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mark O’Brien said: “This is clearly a terrible time for the families and friends of those who have lost their lives.

“We do not know precisely what happened – the exact circumstances are being investigated.

“We would urge that everyone takes extra care and looks out for each other when on our roads.”