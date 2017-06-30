Broken down van adds to Goodwood traffic

A stalled van on the Portfield Roundabout is reportedly adding to congestion on the A27 as the Goodwood Festival of Speed continues today.

Much of the Chichester bypass and joining roads appear clogged up.

There are big tailbacks west of the Fishbourne Roundabout, while the A27 east of Chichester is also congested as drivers make their way to the famous festival.

The roads north of Goodwood are also getting increasingly busy, according to travel reports.

