Arrest after A27 crash outside Chichester

A person has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car crashed into the central reservation of the A27 outside Chichester today, according to police.

In a statement a Sussex Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services were called at 3.10pm on Thursday, February 2, to a report of a Skoda car hitting the central reservation on the A27 westbound at Tangmere.

“One lane was closed between the A285 and Portfield roundabout.

“A person was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has been taken to police custody.

“No one was injured.”

