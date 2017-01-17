A27 fatal is 60-year-old man, police confirm

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision on the A27 near Emsworth where a lorry driver died.

Emergency services attended the scene of a one vehicle collision at around 4.15pm on Monday, which closed the dual carriageway in both directions between Emsworth and Chichester.

According to police, a lorry travelling west collided with the central reservation and ended up on the eastbound carriageway. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the lorry, a 60-year-old man from Waterlooville, sadly died at the scene, police have confirmed.

Inspector Stewart Goodwin said: “We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A27 near Chichester at around that time and saw what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or online here https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/.